June 3, 1943 - June 4, 2020 Lawsonville Kenneth Douglas "Bobby" Sands, 77, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. Bobby was born June 3, 1943, in Stokes County to the late Strawdy Marion and Minnie Eldean Shelton Sands. He was member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church. Bobby valued work. He worked for North Carolina Department of Transportation for 31.5 years and hauled lumber for Bill Hanks for several years. He enjoyed working in the garden and sharing the vegetables with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Mabel Manring. Survivors include his wife, Faye Young Sands; sons, Mike (Valeria) Sands; and Bradley (Paula) Sands; grandchildren, Josh Sands, Kaitlin Sands, Will Sands, Luke Sands and Jordan Sands; sisters, Betty (Wayne) Manring and Shelby (Walter) Draughn. Bobby may be viewed on Friday, June 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 1030 Stoney Ridge Road, Westfield, NC 27053. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046

Service information

Jun 6
Graveside
Saturday, June 6, 2020
3:00PM-3:45PM
Jun 5
Reception
Friday, June 5, 2020
12:00PM-6:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
