June 20, 1927 - October 29, 2019 Lorraine Lee Fahnestock Sanders, 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living in Clemmons. Lorraine was born on June 20, 1927 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Kendall C. Fahnestock and Beatrice Lee Fahnestock. She graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester and went on to attend the Bible Institute of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she met her husband Ken. They were married on June 16, 1951 and raised four children together. The couple lived for a while in Harrisburg, PA until Ken's career brought them to North Carolina where they eventually settled. Lorraine was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and was active for many years in the children and library ministries. She enjoyed flowers and was known for her delicious canned apple butter and homemade pickles. Lorraine loved her pets and was a lifelong animal lover. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle. Surviving family includes her husband of over 68 years, Ken A Sanders; four children, Karen S. Heaps, Sharon S. Mannion (Brian), Mark Sanders (Dawn), and Vicki S. Fields; seven grandchildren, Melissa Mannion (Brent), K. Daniel Fields, Cara Mannion, Kristen Troutman (Matt), Brandon Heaps, Joshua Fields (Quin) and Michelle Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Evelyn, Killian and Madison; and one cousin, Topper Fahnestock. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who helped care for Lorraine throughout her journey at home, those in Garden Place at Carillon of Clemmons, as well as Mountain Valley Hospice. A funeral service will take place at 2:30 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way in Advance, with Dr. Gary Chapman and Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:30 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

