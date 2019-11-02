June 20, 1927 - October 29, 2019 Lorraine Lee Fahnestock Sanders, 92, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living in Clemmons. Lorraine was born on June 20, 1927 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Kendall C. Fahnestock and Beatrice Lee Fahnestock. She graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester and went on to attend the Bible Institute of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she met her husband Ken. They were married on June 16, 1951 and raised four children together. The couple lived for a while in Harrisburg, PA until Ken's career brought them to North Carolina where they eventually settled. Lorraine was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and was active for many years in the children and library ministries. She enjoyed flowers and was known for her delicious canned apple butter and homemade pickles. Lorraine loved her pets and was a lifelong animal lover. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle. Surviving family includes her husband of over 68 years, Ken A Sanders; four children, Karen S. Heaps, Sharon S. Mannion (Brian), Mark Sanders (Dawn), and Vicki S. Fields; seven grandchildren, Melissa Mannion (Brent), K. Daniel Fields, Cara Mannion, Kristen Troutman (Matt), Brandon Heaps, Joshua Fields (Quin) and Michelle Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Evelyn, Killian and Madison; and one cousin, Topper Fahnestock. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who helped care for Lorraine throughout her journey at home, those in Garden Place at Carillon of Clemmons, as well as Mountain Valley Hospice. A funeral service will take place at 2:30 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way in Advance, with Dr. Gary Chapman and Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:30 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
Man shot Wednesday night in Winston-Salem; 4 people shot since Monday
-
'We lost a good one': Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan remembered as inspiring, dedicated and a champion for North Carolina
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately