Winston-Salem - Mother Mattie Pearl Samuels, 82, passed away June 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020. (RUSSELL)

