September 1, 1950 - January 1, 2020 Mr. Donald R. Samuels was born on September 1, 1950 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Willie Smith Samuels and Helen Allen Samuels. He attended Carver High School and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cathy B. Samuels; six children: Antonio (Sonya) Archie, Jessica Samuels, Donald Samuels, Jr., Emmanuel (Natashi) Williams, Artemas (Rhonda) Williams and Timothy Deberry ; twelve grandchildren; two brothers, Jackie (Dannetta)Samuels and William Samuels; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Family visitation at 11:30 AM. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Samuels, Donald R.
