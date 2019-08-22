April 29, 1933 - August 19, 2019 David Welch Salladay (Dave), 86, of Tobaccoville, NC, died at home Monday, August 19, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dave was born April 29, 1933 to Clay and Jessie Salladay in Jerome, Idaho. Dave attended Jerome High School where he was a football standout and carried his skills to Idaho State University in 1952. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and spent time in Okinawa, Japan and, in 1959, was stationed at a remote listening site on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County. He made King his home and worked as an electricial technician at the Jos. Schlitz Brewing Company and RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., retiring from RJR in 1995. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Salladay and his former wife Fannie Preston Salladay. His surviving family include his wife Janice Terrell Salladay, his son Chad Salladay (Paula), their son Trevor, Steve Preston, son of Fannie Salladay, his wife Carolyn, Steve's children Lindsay and Drew, and Dave's sisters Delores Smith of Tehachapi, CA, and Ellen Boyer of Boise, ID. Dave enjoyed the outdoors and travel. He fished often and took several family trips to Mexico in the 1970s and 1980s bass fishing. His friends and colleagues will remember Dave as a helpful, hard-working part of the community who expected the most from everyone around him. His energy, sense of humor and enthusiasm for life will be greatly missed by all. Dave was a member of King First Baptist Church, where a celebration of life service will be held on September 15th at 3:00 with Pastor Tommy Pillow officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

