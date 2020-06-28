October 23, 1955 - June 22, 2020 Michael Preston Sale, 65, of Winston-Salem, NC peacefully ended his battle with Pancreatic Cancer at home, holding his daughters' hands. Mike was a loving father, a determined coach, a gracious neighbor and friend to many. His worship and praise for the Lord was found in his love of Southern Gospel Music. He told captivating stories and had the memory of an elephant. Mike always found a way to lighten the mood, picking and cutting up was his favorite pastime. In his spare time he was an artisan, building elaborate pieces of art and furniture for his loved ones. Mike left no skill unturned and quickly mastered anything he set his mind to (Golf, stained glass, fly fishing lure tying, woodworking, dobro playing, IT troubleshooting, to name a few). He was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing weekly and instilled a love of wildlife in his girls and in anyone's path he crossed. Mike is survived by his daughters Emily and Kelly Sale. He is survived by his loving parents Ronald (Sonny) Sale and Sarah M. Sale; his brothers Ron (Becky and Ian), Tim (Tawana Jane), Greg (Lisa and stepdaughters); the mother of his daughters Cathy Spainhour; his niece Katie (Beau, Susie, Elise) Salsi; his nephew Steven (Natalie, Avery) Sale and close neighbors. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Gordon Sale and his grandparents Henry (Hazel) Sale. According to his wishes, no Memorial services will be held outside the family but a collective Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michael would be honored by a donation to either Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to NC Wildlife Resources Commission at 1702 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699.

