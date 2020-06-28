October 23, 1955 - June 22, 2020 Michael Preston Sale, 65, of Winston-Salem, NC peacefully ended his battle with Pancreatic Cancer at home, holding his daughters' hands. Mike was a loving father, a determined coach, a gracious neighbor and friend to many. His worship and praise for the Lord was found in his love of Southern Gospel Music. He told captivating stories and had the memory of an elephant. Mike always found a way to lighten the mood, picking and cutting up was his favorite pastime. In his spare time he was an artisan, building elaborate pieces of art and furniture for his loved ones. Mike left no skill unturned and quickly mastered anything he set his mind to (Golf, stained glass, fly fishing lure tying, woodworking, dobro playing, IT troubleshooting, to name a few). He was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing weekly and instilled a love of wildlife in his girls and in anyone's path he crossed. Mike is survived by his daughters Emily and Kelly Sale. He is survived by his loving parents Ronald (Sonny) Sale and Sarah M. Sale; his brothers Ron (Becky and Ian), Tim (Tawana Jane), Greg (Lisa and stepdaughters); the mother of his daughters Cathy Spainhour; his niece Katie (Beau, Susie, Elise) Salsi; his nephew Steven (Natalie, Avery) Sale and close neighbors. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Gordon Sale and his grandparents Henry (Hazel) Sale. According to his wishes, no Memorial services will be held outside the family but a collective Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michael would be honored by a donation to either Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to NC Wildlife Resources Commission at 1702 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699.
Most Popular
-
Bonefish Grill closed permanently at Thruway
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Gov.'s Office condemns speedway owner's racist FB post in wake of Wallace noose incident
-
Winston-Salem may soon require masks, Mayor Allen Joines says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately