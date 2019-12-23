November 17, 1957 - December 20, 2019 Ms. Kim Brown Salazar, 62, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Kim was born in Forsyth County on November 17, 1957, to Jake Frederick Brown and Jackie Brown. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. Kim was preceded in death by her father. In addition to her mother she is survived by two sons, Joel Pack and Jeremy Edwards; two grandchildren, Jackie Mae Pack and Tammy Sue Edwards; and one brother, Marshall Brown (Cindy). Funeral services for Kim will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Jason Holley officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:45 11:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Kim was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Salazar, Kim Brown
