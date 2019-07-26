June 11, 1928 - July 22, 2019 Ernest Ray "Popa" Sain, 91, of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on July 22, 2019. He was born June 11, 1928 in Davie County to the late Franklin and Marie Anderson Sain. He is survived by five children, Delores (Dwight) Asburn, Michael and Dianna Sain, Charles Sain, and stepson, Ronnie Tucker; three sisters, Margaret, Maryetta, and Flura; eight grandchildren, Brandon Ashburn, Cody Ashburn, Derek Sain, Jason Sain, Kevin Thompson, Brandon Worrell, Mary Sain, Melody Sain; and five great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at 1:00 PM at Palmyra United Methodist Church with the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory. Pastor Herbert Mabe will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

