May 19, 1932 - August 14, 2019 Clemmons - Betty Rose Woosley Ryggs, 87, passed away on August 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 19, 1932 to Edgar Woosley and Cora Mae Charles Woosley in Clemmons, NC. Betty was a lifelong member of Arcadia United Methodist Church. She served with the United Methodist Women, chicken pie fundraisers, and church choir for as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed the beauty of the mountains with her husband in their retirement years. In addition to her parents and siblings, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David A. Ryggs, Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia R. Pierce (Rickey); son, David Anthony Ryggs, Jr. (Brenda); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Eddie Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 117 Boulevard Rd., Clemmons, N.C. 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes and Cremation

