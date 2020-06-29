August 31, 1966 - June 26, 2020 Mr. Robert J. Ryan, 53, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 from leukemia. Born on August 31, 1966 in Burlington, VT, he was the son of Bernard W. and Frances Poulin Ryan. Bob is survived by his loving partner, Tara Moller; his son, Patrick Ryan of Tamaqua, PA; his daughter, Brianna Ryan of Winston-Salem, NC; his mother, Frances Ryan of Frederick, MD; sisters, Michelle and husband, Gerard Close, MaryLisa and husband, Randy Baker, and Louise and husband, David Dipple; brother, William and wife, Ruthann Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Bob was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School, in Hummelstown, PA. He was one of the original DJs for You're the Star Karaoke Company, out of Harrisburg, PA, being one of their most gifted entertainers. Bob helped create and run The Hopper magazine for the Harrisburg area. He was a gifted salesman, using his talents in the selling of his designs and the building of outdoor living spaces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Ryan. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
