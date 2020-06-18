December 8, 1930 - June 13, 2020 Mr. John William Russell, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1930, at the height of the Great Depression, to John N. and Gussie C. Russell in Comer, GA. At the age of 9, he and his family moved to Kannapolis, NC, where he attended public school and graduated from J. W. Cannon High School. He found himself in the midst of the Korean Conflict. Upon completing his service in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of Georgia. Having been exposed to the work of the American Red Cross in Korea, he had a desire to follow the objectives of the Red Cross and accepted a job as Assistant Field Director. He served at Camp LeJeune and Fort Bragg. After serving with the military, he accepted a position of Field Representative, serving in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Northern Louisiana. While in Shreveport, LA, he met and married his wife, Marion. He and his bride moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where he accepted a position of Director of Blood Program. As his family grew, he joined the staff of Sears Roebuck as a Merchandise Manager. In this position, he served assignments in Gadsden, AL, and Gainesville, FL. Upon his retirement from Sears, he and his family returned to Winston-Salem. Time soon made him realize that he was not ready to retire, where upon he joined Walmart, Kester Mill location, where he remained until age eighty-two. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of fifty-two years. Surviving are his sons, John Harrison Russell and William Kevin Russell (Kelly); granddaughters: Heather, Kathryn, and Megan; and two step-grandchildren, Hayleigh and Adam. Mr. Russell was a long-time member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Angel Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
11:00AM
2730 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
