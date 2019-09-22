September 27, 1933 - September 20, 2019 Harold Lewis Rushing, 85, passed away September 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Walkertown. Harold is predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Byrd; son, Michael Brannock; brothers, Billy Rushing and Kenneth Rushing and a grandson, Zachary Rushing. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elsie Snyder Rushing; daughter, Patricia Rushing Filyaw; sons, Mark Rushing, Terry Rushing, Kenneth Brannock, and David Brannock; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Wilson and numerous extended family members. Harold retired following a 36 year career with RJ Reynolds. He loved NASCAR, wood-working and photography. He was a devoted member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Inflammatory emails sent to 12 Wake Forest faculty and staff members; messages contained racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language
-
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Monday night crash, Highway Patrol says
-
The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a longtime local civil rights activist, dies
-
Wake Forest officials say they will stand by the campus community after inflammatory emails were sent to several university departments
-
BB&T, SunTrust have until Nov. 3 to respond to Truliant lawsuit
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately