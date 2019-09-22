September 27, 1933 - September 20, 2019 Harold Lewis Rushing, 85, passed away September 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Walkertown. Harold is predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Byrd; son, Michael Brannock; brothers, Billy Rushing and Kenneth Rushing and a grandson, Zachary Rushing. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elsie Snyder Rushing; daughter, Patricia Rushing Filyaw; sons, Mark Rushing, Terry Rushing, Kenneth Brannock, and David Brannock; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Wilson and numerous extended family members. Harold retired following a 36 year career with RJ Reynolds. He loved NASCAR, wood-working and photography. He was a devoted member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284

