August 31, 1991 - October 10, 2019 Our hero, our son, Donnie Matthew Rushing, age 28, passed away on October 10th, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. He graduated from Scott Central High School 2009 at age 17. He chose to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Afghanistan and Yemen during his enlistment. He achieved the rank of corporal. During his enlistment, he married and became the father of two beautiful children. He received his honorable discharge and pursued his passion as a teacher. He graduated from Ole Miss in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in education. Prior to his passing Donnie was an outstanding high school English teacher at H.W. Byers in Holly Springs, Mississippi, fulfilling his dream. Donnie is survived by his son, Logan Bryce Rushing, age 6; his daughter, Rylea Lane Rushing, age 4; his children's mother, Alaina Stokes; his parents, Pamela Shehan (Mark) and Steve Rushing; his grandparents, Mary and Bobby Owens, Danny and Deborah West and Nancy and William Ellis; and his siblings, Brandon Rushing, Chloe Shehan, Skylar Rushing and Brittany Castlebury. Donnie is also survived by his loving extended family, fellow Marines, faculty and students of H.W. Byers High School. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Donnie was an outstanding young man. The love he showed for his children and students was powerful and admired. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
