November 4, 1987 - September 26, 2019 Brandon Lee Runyon, 31, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away September 26, 2019. Brandon was born November 4, 1987 in Forsyth County, NC, a son of Anthony Wayne Runyon and Pamela Kay Goins Runyon. He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend Bobby Runyon and paternal grandfather, Jack Runyon. Brandon was a graduate of East Forsyth High School Class of 2004. He worked as a laborer with New Life Septic Services. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Survivors include his mother Pamela Kay Goins Runyon, father Anthony Wayne Runyon, son Brandon "Buddy" Runyon of Texas and sons Dallas, Dalton and Sawyer Runyon of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Brianna Runyon of Texas and daughters Serenity and Addy Runyon of Winston-Salem, NC, niece Kaycee Ann Runyon of Olin, NC, nephew Braylon Wayne Runyon of Yadkinville, NC, maternal grandparents Bob and Pat Goins of Rock, WV, paternal grandmother Bertha Jean Pendergrass of Piedmont, WV and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Davie Funeral Service Chapel at 416 Valley Road in Mocksville, NC 27028. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Believer's Sonship Tabernacle Cemetery at 135 Potters Lane in Mocksville, NC. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the Runyon Family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately