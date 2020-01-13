October 26, 1925 - January 11, 2020 Mr. William Dewey "Dub" Rumple, age 94, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Rumple was born October 26, 1925 in Wilkes County to William D. Rumple and Hattie Armstrong Rumple. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ronda. Mr. Rumple graduated from Ronda High School and was a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby R. Mathis, Mildred R. Redding; brothers, Flake Rumple, Tom Rumple, George Rumple, and Forrest Rumple; and stepdaughter, Shari Tilley. Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Quick Rumple of the home; daughter, Jamie Rumple Courtney of Winston Salem; sisters, Carrie R. Caudle of Stoney Point and Nell R. Lackey of Statesville; grandchildren, Zac Rumple, Jessica Rumple and Chris Morton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Murphy officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the US National Guard Honor Guard and VFW Post 10346 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670. The family would like to thank the staff of Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab and Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 NC Hwy 268 West
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately