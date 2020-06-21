October 19, 1927 - June 15, 2020 James Junior Rucker "JJ" passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was born on October 19, 1927 in Davie County, North Carolina to Bishop Nathaniel and Mamie Wansley Rucker. He was a member of The Capernaum Church of Christ, Clemmons, NC and held the position of Elder/Emeritus. James retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 28 years of service. James leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 70 plus years, Ruby Rucker; their five children, Joseph (Burnu) Rucker, Ulysus Rucker, Artis (Theresa) Rucker, Sanford (Bettye) Rucker, Surprise, AZ and Mildred Rucker, Los Angeles, CA; twelve grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; two brothers: Billy Rucker and Herman Rucker, Hephzie, GA; two sisters: Clara Tomlin and Christine Summers, Boston MA and one brother-in-Law, Joe (Marjorie) Jarels; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a public viewing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. There will be a private funeral service held on Monday, June 22, 2020. Face masks are required. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem
