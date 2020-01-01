Rural Hall - Mrs. Bobbie Jean Lee Rucker, 72, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:00am. (RUSSELL)
Rucker, Bobbie Jean Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Rucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately