Rural Hall - Mrs. Bobbie Jean Lee Rucker, 72, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:00am. (RUSSELL)

