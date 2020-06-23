March 13, 1943 - June 22, 2020 Velma Amanda Church Royall, 77, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born March 13, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Matthew Church and Lula Joines Church. The family said she was the Strongest Mother in the World; she raised seven kids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her husband James Hubert Royall; four sisters Mildred Hennings, Opal Church, Virginia Church, Dorothy Church; two brothers Ray Church, Roy Church. Surviving are her children Jimmy (Lisa) Royall, Rick (Ronni) Royall, Johnny (Patricia) Royall, Ann (Dennis) Cheek, Randy (Lisa) Royall, Harry (Beverly) Royall, Jamie Royall; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters Nancy Winters Ford, Pat (Bruce) Hinshaw. Due to government restrictions there will be no public visitation but you can come by Gentry Family Funeral Service from 8:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Swaims Baptist Church by Rev. Stephen Evans. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Royall family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5106 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

