March 13, 1943 - June 22, 2020 Velma Amanda Church Royall, 77, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born March 13, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Matthew Church and Lula Joines Church. The family said she was the Strongest Mother in the World; she raised seven kids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her husband James Hubert Royall; four sisters Mildred Hennings, Opal Church, Virginia Church, Dorothy Church; two brothers Ray Church, Roy Church. Surviving are her children Jimmy (Lisa) Royall, Rick (Ronni) Royall, Johnny (Patricia) Royall, Ann (Dennis) Cheek, Randy (Lisa) Royall, Harry (Beverly) Royall, Jamie Royall; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters Nancy Winters Ford, Pat (Bruce) Hinshaw. Due to government restrictions there will be no public visitation but you can come by Gentry Family Funeral Service from 8:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Swaims Baptist Church by Rev. Stephen Evans. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Royall family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5106 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
-
Along with laptops and white boards, schools will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and electrostatic sprayers
-
Black parents are having 'the talk' with their sons and daughters to prepare them for interactions with law enforcement
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately