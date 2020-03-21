Winston-Salem - Mrs. Margaret Louise "Bootie" Royall, 83, passed away Thur., Mar. 19, 2020. Visitation on Monday from 3:00-3:45 PM at J.C. Green and Sons in Wallburg. Private burial services will follow at Waughtown Cemetery.

