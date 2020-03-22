Royall Winston-Salem - Mrs. Margaret Louise 'Boddie' Royall, 83, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Private family visitation Monday, March 23 from 3:00-3:45PM at J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg. Private Burial will follow.

