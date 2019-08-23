October 4, 1930 - August 20, 2019 Mr. Gurney Harold Royall, age 88, of Stuart, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 20, 2019 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. He was born in Yadkin County, NC on October 4, 1930 to the late Wilson Gurney Royall and Grace Boggs Royall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Barbara Tesh Royall; an infant daughter; two sisters, Annie and Oma; and four brothers, John, Ken, Charlie, and Larry. Gurney had served in the U.S. Army. He held several degrees in Bible theology, culminating in his earning his doctorate. He enjoyed sharing the Gospel and handing out Bibles. Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Shirley Pack Royall of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamphelia and Glenn Overby of Lawsonville, NC, Franchesta and David Martin of Meadows of Dan; one son and daughter-in-law, W. Gurney and Pam Royall, II of Meadows of Dan; one stepdaughter, Jeannie Cummings Harding and husband, Mark of Mt. Crawford; nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a special caregiver, Kelsey Martin; and his EZ-Stop family. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Tim White, Robert Wood, and Wilfred Overton officiating. Burial will follow in the Conner's View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 921, Stuart, VA 24171 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 202 W. Blue Ridge St.
