May 5, 1937 - July 26, 2019 Dolores Lipford Royall of Winston-Salem, was born on May 5, 1937 in Shouns, TN. She passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 to the arms of her Heavenly Father. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John (Sonny) Frank Royall, Sr. in November of 2000, and her mother, Perdita Davis in 1997. She is survived by her 3 children, Debby Loggins, Patty Fletcher (Ray) and John Royall, Jr; 5 grandchildren, Dana Angel (Andrew), Shana Ivarson (David), Staci Kiser (Jarrett), Dolly Royall and Ashley Royall; 10 great-grandchildren; a beloved cousin, Jo Hanks; and close friend, Dean Cochran. Dolores had a 40+ year fulfilling career as an RN at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm with visitation at 3:00 pm, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Liberty Hospice at 1007 Lexington Avenue, Thomasville, NC 27360. JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. N.C. Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27107
