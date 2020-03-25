March 8, 1927 - March 21, 2020 Lila Mae Rowell, 93, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on March 21, 2020 at SouthFork Assisted Living Center. Lila was born in Marion, SC to the late Fred Rowell and Cancy Beasley on March 8, 1927. Lila was preceded in death by her daughter, Kanzenner "Candy" Roberson Wilks; two sisters, Candace "Louise" Beasley Powell and Eliza "Liza" Mae Timmons; and one brother, Earnest Rowell. Lila enjoyed several hobbies and interests. She loved going fishing, spending time with her family and friends, ceramics, wood working, gardening, antiques and being actively involved with her church. Her missionary work and giving away the fruits of her gardening gave her the utmost fulfillment. Lila is survived by her two grandsons, James S. "Jamie" Wilks, II of Atlanta, GA and Jerald K. "Jerry" Wilks (Danielle) of Raleigh, NC; two great-grandchildren, Jacob C. Wilks and Niazja D. Blackmon of Raleigh, NC; one son-in-law, James S. Wilks, Sr. of W-S, NC; two nieces and nephews, Vanessa Powell, Cynthia Stivender and Ricky Powell of W-S, NC and Reginald Powell of Bradenton, FL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church with Reverend George Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Service information
1:00PM
620 N. Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
