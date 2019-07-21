October 24, 1935 - July 19, 2019 Mrs. Cecile Beatrice Plourde Rowell, 83, of Lexington passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Maine to the late Leo and Leona Plourde on October 24, 1935. Cecile met her late husband while he was in the Airforce and was married over 54 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver who was adored by her family and friends. She was an active, spunky personable lady who loved life and her pets. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Maxie Vandon Rowell Sr. She is survived by her children, Maxie Rowell, Jr. (Diane); William L. Rowell (Debbie) and Tonya Rowell (Timmy Silva); grandchildren, Daniel Smith (Jennifer); Noah Rowell; Derrick Rowell; Bradley Wright (Andrea) and Brittany Hall (Roy); great-grandchildren, Landon; Ashlyn; Bradley; Alexa; Emory; Hayden; Karson and Rossie. A funeral service will be held 12noon Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Family will receive friends 10:45am-11:45am before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Serve and Connect, P.O. Box 6840, Columbia, S.C. 29260, to benefit Roy Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
