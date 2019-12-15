November 7, 1942 - December 13, 2019 Doris Marie Rouse, 77, of Village Care of King passed away on December 13, 2019. Doris was born on November 7, 1942 to Mildred Matthews Rouse and Charles Spurgeon Rouse Sr. in Wake County. A true woman of faith, who loved reading her Bible, gospel music and faith that she would be in Heaven with Jesus. Her generous spirit will be her legacy. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rouse Kermon. Surviving are her siblings, Charles Rouse, Jr., Jessie Ruth Stamey, Joel Kenneth Rouse, Shirley Rouse Berthrong, and Arlene Rouse. There will be a private, family service. Memorials may be made to Mental Health of Forsyth County, 1509 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
