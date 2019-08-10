March 17, 1936 - August 7, 2019 Joan Kanzler Rouchard died peacefully at home after a short but intense bout of cancer. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the only child of Signa Martinson and Robert Kanzler. She was the proud granddaughter of Casspera and Sigwart Matinson of Oslo, Norway. Joan attended the all-girls Eastern High School and Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing. She is survived by George Rouchard, her husband of 63 years, daughter Renee Rouchard of Baltimore, MD, daughter Lisa Rouchard Thomas of Greensboro, NC, son John Rouchard (Donna) of Asheville, NC and daughter Robin Rouchard Plasser (Peter) of Winston-Salem, NC. Joan leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Marcella Rouchard, Lydia Plasser, Lauren Malechek (Mark), Austin Shoemaker (Wesley) and David Welch, and great-grandchildren Harry, Conner and Addison Shoemaker and Cooper Malechek. Joan was a devoted member of St. Leo's Catholic Church for many years and participated in assisting at the altar. She will be honored at a mass celebrating her life at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Springdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC on August 26 at 11 am. Immediately after the mass, refreshments will be served in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hopice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend

