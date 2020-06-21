March 6, 1957 - June 11, 2020 Michael Fredrick Rose, 63, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Arizona after a brief illness. He was born in Forsyth County on March 6, 1957. Mr. Rose graduated from Winston-Salem State University with a Music Education Degree and later High Point College with a B.S. degree in Computer Science. He worked for Novant Health for 40 years, currently as a data analyst. He was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church and was a kind southern gentleman who loved his music and playing his guitar. Mr. Rose was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. Preceding him in death was his father, Fredrick Carroll Rose. Surviving is his wife, Susie Baker Rose; three sons, Eric Michael Rose, Ian Allen Rose, and Kyle Stephen Rose; two grandsons, Forrest Ryan Rose and Wyatt Carson Rose; mother, Louel Heggie Rose; sister, Annette Rose Hester (Ray); also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Paul Mullen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Hospice of the Valley, 1188 N. Dobson Rd. Chandler, AZ 85224 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Rose family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd.Lewisville, NC 27023

