Rose, Gladys Ann WINSTON-SALEM Ms. Gladys Ann Rose, 68, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. She was born January 29, 1952, in Rowan County to the late James Walter "Tom" Rose, Sr. and Gladys Elizabeth Scott Rose. Ann, as she was affectionately called, was a member Mainville A.M.E. Zion Church in Mocksville. Ann was a very hard worker who was known to say, "if it was easy, everybody would do it." Her favorite pastimes were fishing, cooking and teaching others how to cook. Ann was a very loving and giving person who would give you her last dollar. She had a deep affection for everyone, was a mother to all and would quickly put you back in your place. Ann never met a stranger and could talk to anyone; she always had a listening ear. She had a huge heart, a loving spirit, and an infectious laugh. Ann had a special place in her heart for Onix, her favorite granddog. Survivors include her daughter, Anelia P. Rose, M.D., who she affectionately nicknamed "Neatie" of Durham; siblings, Paul Rose, (Penny), Jane C. Rose, James W. "Bunk" Rose, Jr. (Bertha), Brenda "Doody" James (Doug), all of Mocksville, Ronnie Rose (Susan) of Clemmons and Alicia Rose of Salisbury; a host of nieces and nephews, with whom she shared personal relationships; and her special granddog, Onix. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at Mainville A.M.E. Zion Church, Chaplain Rick Charles will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Lambert Graham Funeral Home in Mocksville. Interment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com.
Service information
6:30PM-8:30PM
635 Wilkesboro Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
11:00AM
165 Main Church Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
