February 18, 1932 - January 14, 2020 Pap, which is the name he preferred, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. Pap was born in Davie County on February 18, 1932 to Willie Vale and Willie Turner Rose. He was educated in the Davie County School System, and later in life he received numerous certifications. His true passion was for vintage cars, especially 1950s and 60s Chevrolets, and he owned some beauties. In his twenties, Pap played baseball for the Piney Grove A.M.E. Zion Church team in Harmony, NC, and at one time, he was considered the best pitcher in the League. He retired after working for twenty years with the Continental Can Company in Winston-Salem. Unable to remain completely retired, Pap started a successful car care product business that kept him very busy. Brother Pap was a lifelong member of Piney Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, where he attended faithfully until he became too ill. Also, besides being a member, he served as a church trustee, and he is the great-grandson of one of the church's founders, Bishop John Burgess Turner, for which the annex of the church is named. In addition to his parents, Pap was preceded in death by his wife Daisy, and seven siblings: Kopelia "Dube" Rose Frost, Elmore "Cap" Rose, Thomas Rose, Martin L. "Tub" Rose, Stella "Pete" Rose Ramseur, William C. Rose and Lottie "Tip" Rose Carson. Left to cherish their memories are his sons, Sam (Thom) Rose and Mike Rose; grandchildren; Artez (Benita) Rose and Phylicia (Marq) Rose Barr; great-grandsons Mekhi, Mason and Myles Barr; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, his Church family and many friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Piney Grove A.M.E. Zion Church in Harmony, NC. The Reverend John Phifer will officiate. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem NC 27106
