December 7, 1931 - April 15, 2020 GermantonCelestino "Sal" Rosario was released from his earthly bonds on April 15, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 7, 1931 to Celestino and Sophia Rosario. He and his wife Felipa "Phyllis" were married in 1961. Mr. Rosario retired from both the United States Air Force and from Chase Manhattan Bank. Upon moving to North Carolina in 2001, he worked part-time for Lowe's Grocery until his health began to fail. Mr. Rosario was predeceased by his parents, three sisters (Isabel, Victoria, and Alice) and one brother (George). He is survived by his loving wife Felipa "Phyllis" Rosario, his sons, David W. (Sharon) and Bruce, two grandchildren, David S. and Grace Rosario, two sisters, Gladys and Margaret (Francois), and one brother-in-law, John. The family wishes to thank the staff of Village Care Nursing Home in King, NC for their loving care of Mr. Rosario. Mr. Rosario chose to have no viewing, and a private committal service will be performed at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Cox Needham Funeral Home is serving the Rosario family. Cox-Needham funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

