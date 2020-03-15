Winston Salem - Virginia Edna Root, 96, passed away March 5, 2020 at Lexington Health Care. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm, March 22, 2020 at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church. Visitation following the service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
