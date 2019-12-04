July 24, 1932 - December 3, 2019 Mrs. Faye Fulp Rominger, of Pfafftown, NC, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth county, on July 24, 1932 to the late Yancey Marion Fulp and Ludie Adams Fulp. Faye was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church and played piano for her Sunday School class. She worked with seniors at Crystal Towers in downtown Winston-Salem and, also volunteered with Bonding Squares baby project for premature infants. Faye loved everyone and was a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Edward Rominger; daughter Debra Hemrick; and sister Jewel Scott. Faye is survived by son, Curtis Rominger and wife, Shelba of Pfafftown, NC; daughter, Kathy Waddell and husband, Terry of Pfafftown, NC; four grandchildren, Bradley Rominger and wife, Gwen, Amber Gutierrez and Julio of Tobaccoville, Emily Waddell, and Kaitlin Waddell; four great-grandchildren; two brothers Jake and Bruce Fulp; and sister Patricia Jackson. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Mahathey officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 5, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
