Winston-Salem - Betty L. Romaniw, 75, died January 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m Tuesday (1-14-2020) at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel. Visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.

