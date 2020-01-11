Winston-Salem - Betty L. Romaniw, 75, died January 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m Tuesday (1-14-2020) at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel. Visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.
Romaniw, Betty L.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Romaniw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately