May 4, 1932 - October 26, 2019 Harold Loyd Rollins, Sr., 87, of Mocksville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center with his beloved family by his side. Harold was born in Davie County to the late Glenn B. and Pearl Baker Rollins. He was a 1952 graduate of Mocksville High School. He was employed by Hanes Hosiery/Sara Lee in Winston-Salem as a fixer for many years. Harold was also retired from the US Postal Service where he worked as a letter carrier. He served in the National Guard and later retired from the US Army Reserve. He was a former member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and a member of Blaise Baptist Church where he served on the mission team. At age 80, he drove to Lewiston, Montana to help construct a new church facility. Harold was also a former member of North Davie Ruritan and Mocksville Masonic Lodge 134. His favorite activity was spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and loved to tell funny stories. Prior to his debilitating stroke 6 years ago, he enjoyed traveling and had visited 49 states. Always a very generous person, Harold was a truly great man. He was honest and kind, firm and dependable, and brilliant in many ways. He provided support without judging. Harold found joy in those that surrounded him and often wondered why God had blessed him so much. He was constant in letting the world know how proud he was of his family (even slapping a giant Duke sticker on his F150 despite being a lifelong Carolina fan). Animals and humans alike loved and trusted him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Jones Rollins; one son, Loyd Rollins (Martha) of Mocksville; one daughter Gaye Rollins Orsini (Richard) of Marietta, GA; one granddaughter Ann Orsini Margius (Andy) of Durham, NC; and one step-granddaughter Lorri Jones Hayes (Darryl) of Mocksville. Other survivors include one brother, Denny Rollins (Dot) of Mocksville and one sister, Nancy Wilson (Norman) of Tampa, FL; a special niece, Debbie Vogler (Ed) of Bermuda Run; a special cousin, Raleigh Baker (Millie) of Raleigh, NC; and a special friend, Ann Peiffer of Asheville. A memorial service honoring Harold's life will be held Sunday, November 3 at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller, 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC. Rev. Glenn Sellers, Rev. Ken Furches and Dr. Bill Phillips will officiate. In lieu of flowers, it was Harold's request that memorials be made to Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, P.O. Box 20986, Roanoke, VA 24018 or A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
