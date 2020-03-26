February 25, 1942 - March 23, 2020 Ernest "John" Darrell Rollins, 78, passed away on Mon., March 23, 2020. He was born on Feb. 25, 1942 in High Point, NC to the late Ruth Rollins Coward. John was a loving husband, daddy and paw paw. He served in the US Army, was in Horneytown Fire and Rescue and retired from Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services. He loved serving the community and helping others. After retirement, he spent his time rebuilding and selling John Deere Lawnmowers. John is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Coward and father Bob Coward; and brother Terry "Sparky" Coward. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Martin Rollins; sons Terry Rollins and wife Tara Pollard and Rodney Rollins; daughter Tracy Horn and husband Brian Horn; 7 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for their loving, caring kindness they showed us during this difficult time. A private family service for John will be held at a later date and time. Online condolences for the Rollins family can be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Rollins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries