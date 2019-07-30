August 31, 1940 - July 26, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Bruce Rollins, 78, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 31, 1940, in the Durham County Hospital, to the late Herman and Norma Rollins. Norma died a few days after his birth, and his birth father, Herman, allowed Bruce to be adopted as an infant to Noah and Mae Rollins, where he was raised in Pine Level, North Carolina on a farm. After graduation from Pine Level School, Bruce moved to Raleigh and began a career in the grocery business. Being transferred shortly thereafter to Sanford, North Carolina, it was there that Bruce courted and married Ruth Anne Mann on December 29, 1963. Through numerous moves, Bruce and Anne settled in Mocksville, North Carolina in February of 1972, where he worked as manager of B.C. Moore's Department Store on the Mocksville Town Square. Bruce loved Davie County and its people. He gave back to the community through service in the Davie Hospital Auxiliary, the Mocksville Elementary School PTA and the Mocksville Downtown Merchants Association. In the 1990's, Bruce owned and operated Sweet Lover's Haven Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in downtown Mocksville, where he enjoyed serving and visiting many families and friends over the years. He was instrumental in working with the Piedmont Cars Association to bring cruise-ins to downtown. Bruce is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Anne Mann Rollins, of the home; a son, Lee Rollins (Melissa) of Mocksville; a daughter, Marybruce Chandler (Scott) of Advance; three grandchildren, Bo, Garrett, and Lillie; two sisters, Annie Mae Batten of Selma, Carol Atkins (Carl) of Hillsborough; a very special nephew, Warren Moore (Nancy) of Little Washington; a mother-in-law, Margie Mann of Sanford; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, August 3, at 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church of Mocksville, where he was a member. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 412 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028, or to a local charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
