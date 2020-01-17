Winston-Salem - Ronald Jerry Roland, 75, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. An 11:00 AM funeral service is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. Visitation will follow the service.
Roland, Ronald Jerry
