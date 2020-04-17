February 22, 1919 - April 15, 2020 Mr. Marlowe George Rohde, 101, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born in Minnesota on February 22, 1919 to the late Hugo and Alma Drusch Rohde. Mr. Rohde was a plumber all of his working life. He enjoyed making quilts over the past several years with his wife. Surviving is his wife of 76 years, Zelma Rohde; daughter, Carla Lynch of Lewisville, NC; son, James Rohde of Milwaukee, WI; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service to honor his life will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Rohde family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

