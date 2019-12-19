May 27, 1947 - December 17, 2019 Mr. Bryan Lee Roggenkamp, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born May 27, 1947 in Louisville, KY. Bryan served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired from Salem Electric Company. He was a member of Friedland Moravian Church for many years. Bryan enjoyed many things such as fly fishing, car racing, golfing and the mountains. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Roggenkamp; his parents, Barbara and Frederick Roggenkamp and a nephew-in-law, Barry Alphin. Surviving are a sister, Susan Roggenkamp; a brother, David Roggenkamp (Joan); a sister-in-law, Sandra Alphin (Bob); a brother-in-law, Cliff Sapp (Donna) and a niece, Jennifer Grubbs. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews-in-law, Robert Alphin (Beth), Debbie James (Larry), Christy Alphin and Jeff Sapp. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Friedland Moravian Church with Rev. Adam Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately