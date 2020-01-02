Advance, NC - Mr. Willie Rogers, 91, passed away December 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1:30pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 1:00pm. (RUSSELL)
Rogers, Willie
