September 12, 1954 - June 27, 2020 On Saturday June 27, 2020, William Gray Rogers, loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle went home to heaven. Gray was born on September 12, 1954 in Forsyth County, NC to Conis and Novella Rogers. He passed away at age 65 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Gray was preceded in death by his father, Conis. He is survived by his children Cora Beth Rogers, William Matthew Rogers, and Kasey (Mark) Armstrong, his mother Novella Rogers, brothers Dale (Shelley) Rogers, Jimmy (Regena) Rogers, and his sister Debbie Rogers and 6 grandchildren, Hannah Willey, Icarus Laster, Roy Laster, Kharma Laster, Tiger Laster and Riley Armstrong. A private family service will be held on June 30th, 2020, at the family cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Gray Rogers. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

