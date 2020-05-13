November 12, 1962 - May 10, 2020 Mr. Randy Thomas Rogers, age 57, of Lawsonville, NC, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to Johnny and Marie Tilley Rogers on November 12, 1962. Randy began his career in cosmetology as an ambitious 17-year old and continued this line of work for 39 years. He was the owner/operator of Salon I in Lawsonville, gaining loyal clients and friends, many of whom felt like family. Randy enjoyed traveling and loved time spent with family and friends at Wrightsville Beach. Randy is survived by his father, Johnny and preceded in death by his sweet mother, Marie. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tamara and Kent Parker; and two nephews, Evan and Isaac Parker. We will miss his great talent, wonderful spirit, and insatiable desire to make us laugh. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services, Inc, 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services Stuart, VA
