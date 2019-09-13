January 20, 1941 - September 11, 2019 Mr. Ralph Wiley Rogers, Jr., 78, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born January 20, 1941 in Raleigh, NC, the son of the late R. W. Rogers, Sr. and Grace Harris Rogers. Ralph loved his Lord, his family and friends. Also making sure everyone had fun and making wonderful memories. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and the many friends he made all over the country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane and Billie, his son, Scott and his daughter, Tara. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his children, Tres, Susan (Rick), Christine (Matthew) and Marcia. He was blessed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother John Rogers (Joyce). A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Dr. John Rogers officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trellis and Supportive Care (Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.haywworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

