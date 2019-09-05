January 8, 1943 - September 1, 2019 Jolly Roger Rogers, 76, passed peacefully at his home, Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born to Coonie Lester and Milner Bertie Johnson Rogers on January 8, 1943. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Shelton Rogers; a son and daughter-in-law, Roger Dean and Vonda Rogers; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Kay and John Markle and Misty and Hampton Ratcliff; two brothers and sister-in-law, Leonard and Betty Rogers and Graham Tilley; four grandchildren, Shaylee Rogers-Moore and Nick, Chancey Rogers, Chris Rodgers, Cameron Rodgers, and two step-grandchildren, Katelyn Markle and Kacie Markle; and three great-grandchildren, Ryder Moore, Randi Clare Moore, and Kari Stiltner. Jolly was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jolly Doyle Rogers; three brothers, Boyce Rogers, Sr., Wayne Rogers and Eldon Rogers, Sr.; and two sisters, Edith Rogers and Nellie Benge. He was a well-respected business owner, an avid hunter, a mentor, seeker of Indian artifacts, and a loving family man. Jolly Rogers will be deeply missed by many. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM at Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor and memory of Jolly to Fellowship Baptist Sports ministry (memo: Jolly Rogers Automotive Mechanic scholarship fund), 1421 Little Mountain Church Road, Ararat, NC 27007 Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is respectfully serving the Rogers family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
