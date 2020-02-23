August 7, 1938 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Jerry Don Rogers 81 of Bethania NC passed away February 18, 2020 after a period of declining health. Jerry was born in Dale County Alabama to John Clifton Rogers and Veron Riley Rogers. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Ozark Senior High School and attended Troy State College. He was preceded in death by parents, two siblings and youngest son (Richard A. Rogers). Surviving are wife Edith P. Rogers (Edie) spouse of 58 plus years, sons John Rogers, Robert Rogers (Renee) and two grandsons, Rios and Mason, and daughter-in-law Anna Rogers (Richard), sister-in-law Sandra Rogers (Harry) and niece Teresa Gunter. Jerry retired as Director of Physical Plant and Auxiliary Services from Forsyth Technical Community College in 2000 after 25 years of service. Previously he had worked retail management at V.J. Elmore and Sears in Alabama and Georgia before relocating with family to Bethania NC. Jerry served in the Alabama National Guard and was a member of the Jaycees, Lions Club, Masons and Sertoma Club. Active member of Bethania Moravian Church and had served for 8 years a Bethania Town Commissioner. Jerry enjoyed gardening, cooking, music (southern gospel), problem solving and spending time with grandsons. A private graveside service will be held at 1pm Friday February 28, 2020 at Bethania Moravian Church prior to the Memorial Service at 2pm in the Sanctuary. Visitation and reception afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials to Bethania Moravian Church Building Fund or to donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

