Rogers, Dr. Jack Marrell May 14, 1932 - February 27, 2020 Dr. Jack Marrell Rogers, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 27 surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1932 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Ernest and Beulah Rogers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Harris. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Silver Rogers, daughter, Amy Rogers Herman (Scott Herman) of Winston-Salem, and his son, David Marrell Rogers (Mary Ann LaFlaur Rogers) of Lewisville, NC. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Megan Q. Rogers, Davis M. Rogers, Anna S. Herman, and Catherine A. Herman. Jack graduated from the University of Alabama in 1954 and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1958. Jack served as the interim chairman of the of the Department of Psychiatry for two years. He worked at NC Baptist Hospital/Bowman Gray School of Medicine, and was a well respected colleague and physician until his retirement in 1994. Jack won many prestigious awards, his favorite being the "Clinical Teaching Excellence Award," which was voted by the medical students in 1980-1981. Jack was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at Centenary United Methodist Church on Friday, March 6, at 1:00 with the Rev. Craig Ford officiating. A reception for friends and family will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Online condolences www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27101
Service information
1:00PM
646 W. 5th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
2:00PM
646 W. 5th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
