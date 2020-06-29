December 21, 1949 - June 27, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Creola Gobble Rogers, 70, of Sheffield Road, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 21, 1949, in Davie County, to the late Felix Vestal and Cloyce White Gobble. Mrs. Rogers was a graduate of Davie County High School and was a homemaker for many years. She also worked for Davie County Schools, U.S. Airways, and Woodmen of the World. Creola loved Jesus and had a strong faith that did not waiver through her journey. She spread the word with music and preformed many times solo, and with her two sisters. Creola truly loved singing. She also loved her children and grandchildren very much and made sure to spend as much time with them as possible. The beach was her favorite spot and she enjoyed many trips there with family and friends, both for fun and fishing. Creola had a strong will, determined mind, and was not afraid to stand up for herself. She spent many years compiling photos and stories and then completed multiple family history books. She was a member of Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and helped with children's church for many years. She was blessed to spend 50 years married to a wonderful man Robert, whom she loved deeply. Mrs. Rogers will be remembered as a servant of God and a kind mother, wife, and friend. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dwight Rogers, and a son, Dennis Clark Rogers. Survivors include her three sons, Robert Shane Rogers, Philip Rogers and Andrew Rogers (Diana), all of Mocksville; grandchildren, Torri Rogers Ginther, Zach Rogers, Aidan Rogers, Alex Rogers and Brandon Rogers; a great-grandson, Greyson Clark Ginther; three sisters, Myrtle Stroud (Wade), Vauda Ellis (Robert), and Phyllis Hockaday (Dexter); several cousins; and many special friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, on the grounds of Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church with Rev. Franklin Myers and Rev. Ben Mull officiating. At the request of the family, please bring your lawn chair. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. At the request of the family, please wear mask and gloves. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the Clark Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mr. Bruce Gibson, 1038 Ijames Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
