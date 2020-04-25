Rogers, Billy Ray October 21, 1935 - April 22, 2020 Billy Ray Rogers, 84, of Walnut Cove, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on April 22, 2020. Born October 21, 1935, he was the son of Ralph and Clidie Jessup Rogers. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy (Jan) Rogers, Kevin (Karen) Rogers; a daughter, Deborah R. Cox; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rogers, Cody Rogers, Teresa Lawson, and Robert Wayne Cox, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Brett Davis, Hannah Denton, and Cannon Wayne Cox; and two brothers, Berkley Rogers and Gordon Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Alma Shinault Rogers; a brother, Kenneth Rogers; and a sister, Joann R. Padgett. The family will be holding a private graveside service, in order to protect family and friends and maintain the current social-distancing orders, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hills Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Rickey Rogers will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Rogers family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street
Most Popular
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
Earth turns wilder and cleaner as people stay home. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
Students will get flexible Fridays in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. That means no academic assignments, but learning is still encouraged.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately