Rogers, Billy Ray October 21, 1935 - April 22, 2020 Billy Ray Rogers, 84, of Walnut Cove, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on April 22, 2020. Born October 21, 1935, he was the son of Ralph and Clidie Jessup Rogers. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy (Jan) Rogers, Kevin (Karen) Rogers; a daughter, Deborah R. Cox; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rogers, Cody Rogers, Teresa Lawson, and Robert Wayne Cox, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Brett Davis, Hannah Denton, and Cannon Wayne Cox; and two brothers, Berkley Rogers and Gordon Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Alma Shinault Rogers; a brother, Kenneth Rogers; and a sister, Joann R. Padgett. The family will be holding a private graveside service, in order to protect family and friends and maintain the current social-distancing orders, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hills Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Rickey Rogers will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Rogers family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries