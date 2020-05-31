June 26, 1925 - May 28, 2020 James Somers Rodgers was born June 26, 1925 on James Island, S.C. He was raised by his parents Francis Silas Rodgers and Margaret Webb Rodgers. Jim was a true southern gentleman and remained so until his passing on May 28, 2020. Above all, Jim was a man of his word. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a navigator on a B-17 bomber - flying 26 successful missions before being shot down behind enemy lines and taken prisoner of war in Germany. When he returned home in 1946, he married Dawn Bernice Vnuck. He then enrolled in Clemson University and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. Jim remained an avid Tiger fan for all of his days and played tennis with the Net Set, the same group of friends for forty years. Jim's two goals in life were to care for his family and create beauty over the earth. Jim served for ten years as Agricultural Agent for Lawrence County with Ohio State University. He and Dawn were very active with 4-H youth and camp. Then they moved their family to Winston-Salem and in 1960 they founded Robinhood Landscape Nursery. In 1993, after 33 years, Jim and Dawn sold their successful business and officially retired having planted thousands of trees and shrubs in the neighborhoods of Winston Salem. Their personal yard always looked as though it belonged in Southern Living Magazine. He and Dawn both derived much enjoyment from the beautification process. He was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and did much volunteer work over the years. He received St. Paul's Magnolia Award in 2007 for being a wise and faithful steward of God's Creation through service, education, leadership, or philanthropy. This was reflected in his work at St. Paul's Dalton Memorial Garden. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years: Dawn Vnuck Rodgers and their children; Janice Ann Rodgers, Dawn Lamb and son-in-law Karl Tutt, Beth Rodgers McCashin, and James Somers Rodgers, Jr.; Beloved Grandchildren: James Sean McCashin and wife Michelle and Mary Elizabeth McCashin; Treasured Great Grand Child: Ruth Anne McCashin; Brother: John (Jack) Rodgers and wife Elinor of Akron, Ohio. Devoted Brother-in-law: Chuck Ortiz. Many loving nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Some always came from out of state for his birthday. A special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Henderson, Dr. Un Ju Kim, and Dr. Holly Jean Coward for their care and concern. Our Mighty Oak has fallen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA 31322; The Special Children's School, 4505 Shattalon Dr, W-S, NC 27106 or Dalton Memorial Gardens at St. Paul's Episcopal 520 Summit St, W-S, NC 27101. A small service with family will be held at Dalton Memorial Garden.
