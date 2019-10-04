March 15, 1934 - September 10, 2019 Eugene Campbell Roddy, 85, of Winston-Salem, exited this life on September 10, 2019. Nicknamed Tootie, he was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem. Eugene attended Virginia Union, where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. As a member of the US Air Force, he served two tours of duty honorably, one during the Korean War. A man of many passions, he held varying positions throughout his life. A talented musician, he expressed his love of God by serving as pianist and organist at various churches in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities. Never one to stifle his opinions, Eugene could always be counted on to offer a word of advice, wisdom, or guidance when needed. He enjoyed intense debates and discussions on any subject. He is survived by his six children, Eugenia Smith, of Winston-Salem, Anthony Roddy, of Atlanta, GA, Camille Roddy, of Winston-Salem, Eugene Roddy (Charlotte), of Gibsonville, NC, Rachel Roddy, of Columbia, SC, John Roddy, of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and other extended family. A memorial gathering is planned at St. Paul UMC, 2400 Dellabrook Rd, W-S at 8 AM on Friday, October 4 followed by a private family interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 10 AM. Clark S Brown 727 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately