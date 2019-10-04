March 15, 1934 - September 10, 2019 Eugene Campbell Roddy, 85, of Winston-Salem, exited this life on September 10, 2019. Nicknamed Tootie, he was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem. Eugene attended Virginia Union, where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. As a member of the US Air Force, he served two tours of duty honorably, one during the Korean War. A man of many passions, he held varying positions throughout his life. A talented musician, he expressed his love of God by serving as pianist and organist at various churches in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities. Never one to stifle his opinions, Eugene could always be counted on to offer a word of advice, wisdom, or guidance when needed. He enjoyed intense debates and discussions on any subject. He is survived by his six children, Eugenia Smith, of Winston-Salem, Anthony Roddy, of Atlanta, GA, Camille Roddy, of Winston-Salem, Eugene Roddy (Charlotte), of Gibsonville, NC, Rachel Roddy, of Columbia, SC, John Roddy, of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and other extended family. A memorial gathering is planned at St. Paul UMC, 2400 Dellabrook Rd, W-S at 8 AM on Friday, October 4 followed by a private family interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 10 AM. Clark S Brown 727 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

